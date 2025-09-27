Security ehanced with 110 new cameras around CM’s residence

​ The Chennai Metropolitan Police is significantly bolstering the security around Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s residence in Alwarpet by installing 110 high-tech cameras at 29 key locations.

This move is part of an effort to further enhance the comprehensive protection already provided to the Chief Minister by the state’s specialized ‘Care Cell’ security unit.

​Advanced Surveillance Technology

​The new surveillance network integrates several cutting-edge technologies to ensure maximum security coverage. The cameras being installed include:

​Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled cameras: Designed for smart monitoring and analysis of activity.

​Facial Recognition cameras: Capable of identifying individuals.

​Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras: Used to track and record vehicles.

​These cameras are being strategically positioned along major routes surrounding the Chief Minister’s home, including Cenotaph Road, TTK Road, Eldams Road, and key junctions like Nandanam Signal, and the Music Academy intersection, which are frequently used by the CM’s motorcade.

​Centralized Monitoring and Instant Alerts

To manage this extensive new network, a dedicated integrated control center is being established at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery. This center will allow police officials to monitor all activities around the Chief Minister’s residence and surrounding areas in real-time.

Crucially, the AI technology will enable the system to send instant alert messages to police officials within seconds if any suspicious activity or person is detected near the CM’s residence. Police officials anticipate that once the cameras and the control center are fully operational, the overall security of the Chief Minister will be multi-fold. The Chennai Metropolitan Police has already initiated the tender process for the project.