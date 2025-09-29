Aadhav Arjuna to seek CBI probe into Karur stampede

Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary for Election Campaign Management of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to approach the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, seeking a directive for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a thorough probe into the recent stampede in Karur that resulted in 41 fatalities.

The petition, expected to be heard by Friday, October 3, will allege negligence by senior district officials and local political representatives, despite prior intelligence indicating a large turnout at the rally. The petition will highlight the absence of adequate precautionary measures, such as the deployment of medical and emergency teams, at the event venue.

In a related development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly contacted TVK president Vijay to inquire about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and to convey his condolences to the bereaved families. This gesture underscores the widespread concern and solidarity following the unfortunate incident.

Aadhav Arjuna plans to personally visit the families of the deceased to offer condolences and provide relief funds on behalf of the party. To ensure his safety during these visits, he intends to file a separate petition before the High Court seeking protection. Upon receiving security clearance, he will travel to Karur to meet the affected families.

The tragic event has prompted widespread calls for accountability and transparency, with political leaders and citizens alike demanding a comprehensive investigation into the factors that led to the stampede. The outcome of the forthcoming legal proceedings and the proposed CBI investigation are eagerly awaited by the public.