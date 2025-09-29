Stampede: ADSP Premanandan appointed to lead investigation

In the wake of the tragic stampede during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign in Karur, which resulted in 41 fatalities on Friday, the Karur Superintendent of Police (SP) has designated ADSP Premanandan as the new investigation officer.

This appointment supersedes the earlier assignment of DSP Selvaraj, aiming to bring enhanced oversight and seniority to the ongoing probe.

The incident occurred during a high-attendance rally led by actor-politician Vijay, where overcrowding led to suffocation, claiming the lives of at least 16 women and 10 children.

In response, the state has established a judicial commission under the leadership of retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to conduct a thorough inquiry into the events surrounding the tragedy.

Simultaneously, the police are carrying out their own investigation to ascertain the causes and assign accountability.

The dual approach, involving both a judicial commission and a police-led inquiry, underscores the state’s commitment to uncovering the full extent of the incident and ensuring that justice is served for the victims and their families.