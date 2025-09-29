Death toll rises in TVK rally stampede

The death toll from the stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign in Karur has risen to 41, including women and children.

The incident occurred when the rally, attended by a large crowd, became overcrowded, leading to chaos and suffocation. Several others were injured and are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

Authorities have launched investigations to determine the cause of the tragedy. Police and state officials are working to provide relief to the affected families, while political leaders and citizens have expressed shock and condolences over the loss of lives.