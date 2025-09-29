Stampede death: Stalin urges restraint amid grief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to the public to refrain from spreading irresponsible comments and rumors following the tragic stampede at a political rally in Velusamy Puram, Karur, which claimed 41 lives.

Over 100 individuals are receiving treatment in hospitals. In a video message, CM Stalin emphasized the need for responsible discourse during this period of mourning. He also announced an immediate ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister further assured that guidelines would be established to regulate large gatherings in the future. He expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating that the loss is a collective grief for all Tamil people.

Stalin called for unity and compassion, urging political leaders to set aside differences and focus on the welfare of the people during this challenging time.