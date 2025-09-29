TVK rally deaths: Errors on all sides, says PC

Following the tragic stampede during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which resulted in 41 fatalities, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has called for a thorough review of the incident.

He emphasized that errors occurred on all sides and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take corrective measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. Chidambaram conveyed his suggestions to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to ensure safety at public events. He expressed hope that the government would consider these recommendations and implement necessary changes.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and debate over crowd management and safety protocols at political gatherings. In response, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated an inquiry led by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has assured that actions will be based on the findings of the official investigation, emphasizing the importance of accountability and transparency. The government has also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to act responsibly during this sensitive time.

The tragic event has led to political ramifications, with opposition parties demanding accountability and a reevaluation of safety measures for public events. The incident underscores the critical need for stringent safety protocols and effective crowd management strategies to prevent such occurrences in the future.