‘Arrest Vijay’ posters emerge in Karur

Following the tragic stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27, 2025, which resulted in 41 fatalities, public outrage has intensified.

Posters demanding Vijay’s arrest have appeared across the city, depicting him with bloodstained hands.

These posters, attributed to the Tamil Nadu Students Union, accuse the TVK leader of being responsible for the deaths at the Velusamypuram rally. The tragedy also left over 60 individuals hospitalized, with at least two in critical condition.

The public’s anger is further fueled by Vijay’s absence in the aftermath of the incident. Despite being projected as a potential chief ministerial candidate, he has not visited the injured or the bereaved families.

His only response has been a brief statement expressing sorrow, which many perceive as insufficient. This has led to growing calls for accountability and justice.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. Additionally, a Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jegadeesan, has been constituted to investigate the tragic event.

The situation remains tense as authorities continue their investigations and the public demands justice for the victims of the Karur stampede.