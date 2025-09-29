C.Ve. Shanmugam meets Dr Ramadoss to discuss alliance prospects

Senior AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP C.Ve. Shanmugam met with PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam.

The meeting, lasting around 30 minutes, focused on discussions regarding a possible alliance between AIADMK and PMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The details of the conversation were not disclosed, but the meeting highlights AIADMK’s efforts to strengthen political ties ahead of the polls.

This interaction follows previous talks between the two parties, although no formal announcements have been made yet. Political analysts note that the discussions are in preliminary stages, with both parties evaluating the potential benefits of a partnership.

The outcome of these talks will be closely watched in the context of Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape.