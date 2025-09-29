Three cheers for Ajith’s racing team

Barcelona, Sept 29: Actor Ajith Kumar’s racing team delivered an impressive performance at the Barcelona 24H endurance race, finishing third in the AM class and fourth overall in the Michelin Creventic Porsche GT3 Cup under the European Endurance Championship 2025. This is their second podium finish since Ajith’s return to motorsport after a gap of nearly 15 years.

However, the celebrations were kept subdued. In light of the recent Karur tragedy, Ajith and his team refrained from widely publicizing their success, choosing instead to show solidarity with the grieving families. The gesture has been lauded by fans, who appreciated the actor’s sensitivity and humility alongside his sporting achievement.