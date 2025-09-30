Kanimozhi criticises Vijay over Karur stampede

DMK MP Kanimozhi has strongly condemned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay and his party officials following the tragic Karur stampede that claimed over 40 lives.

She criticized Vijay for leaving the site immediately after the incident, calling his actions “inhuman.”

Kanimozhi also targeted TVK General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna for posting provocative content on social media, describing it as “the height of irresponsibility.” During her visit to the grieving families in Karur, she noted that while leaders from other political parties offered support, no one from Vijay’s party was seen providing assistance.

The DMK MP praised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his prompt response, including visiting Karur the same night, reaching out to the affected families, and ensuring quick government support. Kanimozhi emphasized that the DMK government is focused on helping the victims and delivering justice rather than engaging in political blame games.