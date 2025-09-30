Tropical storm Bualoi kills nine in Vietnam

Former Typhoon Bualoi, now a tropical storm, tore through central Vietnam, killing at least nine people and leaving 17 fishermen missing.

Heavy rain and winds flooded roads, damaged homes, schools, and power lines, and left over 347,000 households without electricity.

The storm made landfall in Ha Tinh early Sunday with winds of up to 133 kph before weakening and moving into Laos. Six deaths occurred in Ninh Binh, while others were reported in Hue, Danang, and Thanh Hoa.

Rescue efforts continue amid widespread flooding and isolation of highland communities. Vietnam grounded boats, closed airports, and evacuated thousands.

Bualoi had earlier caused 20 deaths in the Philippines and forced mass evacuations. It was the second severe storm in a week, following Typhoon Ragasa.

Experts warn climate change is intensifying such storms, making them stronger, wetter, and more destructive.