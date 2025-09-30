Trump imposes 100% tariff on foreign films

Washington, Sept 30: President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will impose a 100% tariff on all movies made outside the country. He stated that foreign countries have taken over the American film industry, likening it to “stealing candy from a baby.”

The move formalizes a plan Trump initiated in May, directing the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative to begin imposing steep duties on foreign films. He described the situation as a national security threat, emphasizing that it’s not just about economics but also about messaging and propaganda.

Trump expressed the need to bring movie production back to the U.S., stating, “We want movies made in America again!” He added that the tariffs aim to “level the playing field” and encourage studios to operate on U.S. soil instead of seeking tax breaks and cheaper labor overseas.

Industry experts have raised concerns that this policy could harm Hollywood. Many U.S. studios, including Disney, Paramount, and Warner Bros, often shoot abroad to cut costs.