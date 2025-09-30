Netanyahu agrees on Trump’s plan to end Gaza war

Washington, Sept 30 U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a deal for Gaza. They said Israel will not occupy Gaza, and no one will be forced to leave their homes. Washington, Sept 30 U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a deal for Gaza. They said Israel will not occupy Gaza, and no one will be forced to leave their homes.

The deal is part of Trump’s 20‑point plan to end the Israel‑Hamas conflict. It includes releasing hostages within 72 hours if both sides agree, phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, and monitoring by an international “Board of Peace.”

Trump warned that if Hamas rejects the plan, Israel will have his full support for further action. Netanyahu said Israel will act decisively if needed. Hamas has not yet accepted the proposal.