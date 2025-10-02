First look poster of Mookuthi Amman 2 is out

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the makers of Mookuthi Amman 2 treated fans with the first-look poster of the Nayanthara-starrer. The image is striking — equal parts celestial and haunting — and promises a sequel that treads the line between myth and human turmoil.

In the poster, Nayanthara returns in regal splendour: draped in a green silk saree, adorned with gold and diamonds, and wielding her iconic trident with poise. Yet her expression betrays another layer — she looks divine yet disturbed, conveying that this Avatara may be embroiled in conflicts deeper than the celestial.

The caption that accompanies the poster, “Let Her Divine Grace Prevail,” teases a narrative in which her power and her inner trials may be equally critical.

The ensemble cast behind Mookuthi Amman 2 includes Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra, Suneel, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ineya, Garuda Raam, Singampuli, Vichu Vishwanath, Ajay Ghosh, and Myna Nandhini, among others.

Director Sundar C has announced that Duniya Vijay plays a negative role — a fresh angle to the film’s dynamics. On the music front, Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi returns as composer, bringing with him the energy and devotion that audiences have come to expect from the franchise.

Veteran collaborator Venkat Raghavan handles screenplay and dialogue (and also acts), while Gopi Amarnath steps in as cinematographer — both continuing their creative partnerships with Sundar C.

The film is produced by a consortium of familiar banners: Vels Films International (Ishari Ganesh), Avni Cinemax (Sundar C & Khushbu Sundar), Rowdy Pictures (Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan), and Ivy Entertainment.

The original Mookuthi Amman (2020), starring RJ Balaji and Nayanthara, released on Disney+ Hotstar and became a critical and commercial hit. Its blend of social commentary, humour, and divinity earned it a lasting fanbase.