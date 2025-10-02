Mammootty returns to film sets after 8 months

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has returned to shooting after an eight-month break due to health reasons. The actor expressed gratitude to his fans for their support and prayers during his time away.

Mammootty resumed work on his upcoming film Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Speaking to the media on set, he said, “All the prayers have finally been heard. I thank everyone who reached out with wishes.” He also shared on social media that he is back to doing what he loves most.

The film had completed around 60% of shooting before his break. Production will continue in Hyderabad, with future schedules planned in London and Kochi. Patriot features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Kunchacko Boban.

Fans and colleagues have welcomed Mammootty’s return, expressing joy and relief. His comeback marks a significant step in his recovery and signals the continuation of one of the most anticipated films in Malayalam cinema.