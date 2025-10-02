IIT Madras announces 37 non-teaching vacancies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, one of India’s top engineering institutions, has invited applications for 37 non-teaching positions across various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until October 26, 2025. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, one of India’s top engineering institutions, has invited applications for 37 non-teaching positions across various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until October 26, 2025.

The vacancies include positions such as Deputy Registrar (1), Senior Technical Officer (8), Executive Engineer (1), HVAC Officer (1), Technical Officer (1), Assistant Registrar (3), Assistant Executive Engineer (1), Junior Engineer (9), and Junior Assistant (12).

Eligibility criteria vary depending on the post. Generally, candidates are required to hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in relevant fields along with the prescribed experience. For instance, a Junior Engineer must have a Civil Engineering degree with at least two years of experience, while a Junior Assistant should have any degree with first-class marks.

The selection process consists of a written test, followed by a skill test or interview wherever applicable. Candidates are advised to check the detailed requirements for their chosen position on the official IIT Madras website.

The application fee is ₹1,200 for most posts and ₹600 for Junior Assistant and Junior Engineer positions. SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying any fee. Eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their applications online before the October 26, 2025 deadline.