Stanley Medical College to host academic festival

Stanley Medical College (SMC) in North Chennai is set to host Empower 2025, an academic festival bringing together medical students from across India from October 8 to 11, 2025. The event will feature advanced learning sessions, competitions, research exchanges, and workshops in super-speciality subjects.

To facilitate participation, SMC has launched a mobile application for the festival. The app allows students to register with a single click, submit abstracts, navigate the venue, and receive live updates. Notably, the application will continue to serve as an academic resource even after the event, providing students access to previous years’ university exam questions organized by subject and year.

Empower began in 2005 as an inter-college medical quiz competition. Over the years, it has grown in scale and scope. This year’s festival will include workshops in specialties such as cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, and plastic surgery, offering students valuable opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills.