PMK demands inquiry following Chennai building collapse

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has called for a thorough investigation into the collapse of an under-construction building at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in North Chennai, which resulted in the deaths of nine migrant workers on September 30. The workers, all from Assam, were employed at the construction site when the incident occurred.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss expressed condolences to the bereaved families and criticized the incident as a result of reported negligence. He demanded that an inquiry be conducted to determine the cause of the collapse and ensure accountability.

In addition to the inquiry, Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹5 lakh to the injured. One individual who sustained injuries is currently receiving treatment at the Government Royapettah Hospital in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a relief package of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of the victims.