India crushes West Indies to take 1-0 series lead

India secured a massive victory against the West Indies, winning the first Test of the two-match series by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In the first innings, the Indian bowlers set the tone by bowling out West Indies for 162, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4 wickets and Jasprit Bumrah claiming 3.

India’s response was a dominant batting display, declaring at 448/5, fueled by centuries from K.L. Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125), and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (104).

Facing a 286-run deficit, the West Indies failed to resist in the second innings, collapsing for just 146 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball again, taking 4 wickets to complete a spectacular all-round performance, alongside Mohammed Siraj who secured 3 wickets. The victory gives India a 1-0 lead in the series.