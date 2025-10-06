Fire at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital claims 8 lives

A fire broke out late Sunday night in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the trauma centre at Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, killing at least 8 critically ill patients.

The blaze, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, quickly spread across the second floor, causing panic among patients and their families.

According to Trauma Centre In-Charge Dr. Anurag Dhakad, the fire started in the trauma ICU, where 11 patients were admitted. Six patients died, while five others remain in critical condition. The deceased include Pintu from Sikar, Dilip from Andhi (Jaipur), Shrinath, Rukmini, Khurma (all from Bharatpur), and Bahadur from Sanganer (Jaipur).

Families of the victims have raised concerns about the hospital’s preparedness and response. They allege that staff fled the scene soon after the fire broke out, leaving patients unattended. One relative said, “The ICU caught fire, but there was no equipment to extinguish it, no fire extinguishers, no cylinders, not even water to douse the flames. My mother didn’t survive.”

In response, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a high-level investigation to determine the cause of the fire, assess the hospital’s emergency response, and review safety measures. The committee, led by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Education Department, will submit a report with recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future.