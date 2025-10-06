Karur stampede: Bussy Anand seeks anticipatory bail in SC

Following the tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s public rally in Karur on September 27, which claimed 41 lives, Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary N. Anand (Bussy Anand) has approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Anand has denied any involvement in the incident and claimed that the allegations against him are politically motivated. He argued that the case is an attempt to target him due to his political affiliations.

Legal experts note that anticipatory bail petitions in high-profile cases like this often involve careful scrutiny of the petitioner’s role in organizing the event and their prior conduct. Anand’s legal team has emphasized that he had no role in managing the crowd or the logistics of the rally, and they have submitted detailed affidavits to support his claim.

Meanwhile, public discourse around the Karur tragedy continues to focus on the need for stricter crowd management protocols during large political gatherings. Authorities have also begun reviewing safety measures for future rallies, aiming to prevent similar incidents and ensure public safety.