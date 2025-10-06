Schools reopen across TN after quarterly break

Schools across Tamil Nadu have reopened today following a nine-day quarterly break. The break commenced on September 27, after the completion of quarterly exams, and included public holidays such as Ayudha Puja and Gandhi Jayanti.

The reopening marks the resumption of regular classes for students from Classes 1 to 12.

The School Education Department had earlier issued directives to ensure that no special classes were conducted during the holidays. Despite these instructions, reports indicated that some schools had held special classes during the break. Officials have warned of action against institutions found violating the directive .

As students return to school, the focus will shift to the upcoming half-yearly exams, scheduled from December 15 to December 23, 2025. Following these exams, students will enjoy a 12-day winter break starting on December 24, 2025, with schools reopening on January 5, 2026 .

In addition to the school reopening, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the commencement of Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the 2025-26 academic year. The online application process will begin on October 6 and continue until October 17, 2025. Priority will be given to orphans, HIV-affected children, transgender children, children of scavengers, and differently-abled children. Over 6,000 private schools will declare their entry-level seat data to identify the 25% quota for RTE seats .

As the academic year progresses, students, parents, and educators are gearing up for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The reopening of schools signifies a return to structured learning and the continuation of educational activities across the state.