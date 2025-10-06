Security tightened in Chennai ahead of Deepavali

Ahead of the Deepavali festival, the Chennai police have ramped up security across the city to ensure public safety and smooth celebrations.

Around 18,000 police personnel have been deployed at key locations, including major shopping hubs, markets, and transport terminals.

In T. Nagar, one of the busiest shopping areas, 80 CCTV cameras have been installed, and watch towers set up at five locations along Ranganathan Street to monitor crowds. Additional arrangements have been made in Parrys, Purasawalkam, and Washermanpet, where large gatherings are expected.

A senior official added, “CCTV surveillance, watch towers, and increased patrolling will help us maintain order and prevent untoward incidents. We urge the public to cooperate with authorities and follow safety guidelines while shopping and celebrating.”

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all citizens during the festive season. Our teams are fully prepared to manage crowds and respond to any emergencies promptly.”

Senior police officials will personally supervise operations to ensure smooth functioning and quick response in crowded areas.