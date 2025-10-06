Vijay holds meeting with party executives

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has reportedly discussed with senior party executives about visiting the families of those affected by the tragic Karur stampede incident, which claimed several lives late last month.

The consultation is said to have taken place over the weekend, as the party faces growing questions about his delayed visit to the affected area.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during a public welfare event organized by Vijay’s party in Karur district. The programme, held to distribute financial aid and assistance to poor families, turned tragic when a large crowd gathered at the venue and a sudden rush led to a stampede. Over 41 people lost their lives and dozens were injured.

Following the incident, there was widespread outrage across the state. The Tamil Nadu government ordered an inquiry into the cause of the mishap and announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of those who died. Vijay’s party, TVK, also declared ₹20 lakh as financial assistance to each bereaved family.

In the days after the tragedy, several senior TVK functionaries visited Karur to console the victims’ families and oversee relief efforts. However, Vijay himself did not visit Karur immediately, prompting criticism from various quarters. Many questioned why the actor-politician, who had promised to personally meet the affected people, had not yet done so.

Sources close to the party revealed that Vijay recently held a series of consultations with his key district secretaries from Karur and surrounding areas. During these discussions, he reportedly spoke to more than 20 party executives over the phone to get a clear picture of the ground situation.

He is believed to have sought opinions from his senior leaders on the appropriate time to visit Karur, as well as the arrangements needed to meet the victims’ families in person. The discussions also focused on how to maintain order during his visit, given the emotional sensitivity of the situation and the possibility of large crowds gathering again.

Party sources said Vijay emphasized that the affected families must be provided with continued support—not only financial but also emotional. He reportedly instructed his team to ensure that all relief assistance announced by the party reaches the victims without delay. Vijay also advised party cadres not to engage in unnecessary debates or react to criticism on social media or political platforms, saying the focus should remain on helping those who suffered in the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Karur incident continues to draw legal and administrative attention. The district secretary of TVK in Karur has been arrested, and cases have been registered against party general secretary Pussi Anand, administrator Nirmal Kumar, and several others. Their anticipatory bail petitions were recently dismissed by the Madras High Court, further intensifying scrutiny on the party’s handling of the event.