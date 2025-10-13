Foxconn to invest ₹15,000 cr in TN, Promises 14,000 jobs

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn has announced a major investment of ₹15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, with a commitment to generate 14,000 high-value engineering jobs across the state.

The pledge, made during a meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Foxconn’s India representative Robert Wu, is the largest single assurance of engineering employment under the state’s “Jobs for TN” initiative.

Foxconn plans to expand its operations in the state to include advanced manufacturing, integrated Research & Development (R&D), and AI-led technology projects. To facilitate the rollout, the state government’s investment body, Guidance Tamil Nadu, will establish India’s first dedicated “Foxconn Desk”, a one-stop mechanism to fast-track approvals and support for the company.