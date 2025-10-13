After missing Nobel, Trump claims to resolve 8 wars

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he successfully resolved eight global conflicts, including one between India and Pakistan, while reacting to not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said his actions were aimed at saving lives rather than seeking recognition.

“This will be my eighth war that I have solved. I am good at solving wars, I am good at making peace,” Trump said. He referred to the recent Gaza ceasefire as the latest conflict he helped resolve, adding it to his earlier claims of mediating seven other disputes around the world.

Among those, Trump reiterated that he played a major role in bringing peace between India and Pakistan following a tense military standoff in 2025. He claimed that he used trade pressure to de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and helped achieve a ceasefire within 24 hours.

However, India has repeatedly rejected Trump’s assertion, stating that the truce was reached through direct communication between the military leadership of both countries and not through any foreign mediation.

Trump has often spoken about his efforts to promote peace and has publicly expressed disappointment at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. After Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was named this year’s laureate, Trump said, “I didn’t do it for the Nobel. I did it to save lives.”