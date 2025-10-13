Vijay to adopt families affected by Karur dtampede, says Aadhav Arjuna

Following the tragic stampede in Karur which resulted in the loss of 41 lives, actor-turned-politician Vijay has decided to adopt the families of those affected by the incident.

This was revealed by Aadhav Arjuna, the General Secretary of Election Campaign Management of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in a recent interview.

Aadhav Arjuna explained that the decision was made as part of TVK’s ongoing commitment to support the victims’ families. He disclosed that Vijay had planned to personally engage in assistance but could not visit Karur again due to police warnings that his presence might spark unrest.

The TVK will be filing a detailed report about the incident in the Supreme Court to ensure a comprehensive inquiry under judicial supervision following the Supreme Court’s directive transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Aadhav Arjuna further stated that due to a week-long judicial holiday, accessing the judiciary was temporarily difficult, and efforts to reach out to police and media were also hindered at times. This decision marks a significant step by Vijay and his party to provide relief and support to the grieving families, emphasizing their promise to stand by those affected by the tragedy.