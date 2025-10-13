TN assembly to convene tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is scheduled to reconvene tomorrow, after a short break. The session will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet in the afternoon to decide the duration of the proceedings.

The session is expected to last around two to three days. Key agenda items include the presentation of supplementary budget estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26 by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. The House will also adopt condolence resolutions for Valparai MLA T.K. Amul Kandasamy and other prominent individuals who have recently passed away, along with obituary references for eight former Assembly members.

Political activity is likely to be high, with opposition parties, particularly the AIADMK, raising several issues, including the Karur stampede during a TVK rally that resulted in 41 fatalities. The ruling DMK is expected to address other matters, including a resolution on the recent violence in Gaza, urging an immediate ceasefire.

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, this session is set to be a significant platform for political debate and legislative action.