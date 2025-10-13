ED raids 7 sites linked to Coldrif maker, drug control officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the Coldrif cough syrup tragedy by conducting raids at multiple locations in Chennai.

These actions are part of a broader probe into alleged money laundering activities linked to Sresan Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Coldrif syrup, which has been associated with the deaths of at least 20 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Today, ED teams executed searches at seven sites across Chennai, including the residence of G. Ranganathan, the 75-year-old owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, and the homes of two suspended senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department. The raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and aimed to uncover financial irregularities and potential regulatory lapses that may have facilitated the distribution of the contaminated product.

Investigations revealed that Coldrif syrup was contaminated with diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent, at levels nearly 500 times higher than permissible limits. The syrup was produced at a facility in Kancheepuram that reportedly operated with inadequate infrastructure and numerous safety violations. Following the arrest of Ranganathan, authorities have seized production records, drug samples, and regulatory documents to assess the extent of the violations.

The incident has prompted widespread concern over pharmaceutical safety and regulatory oversight in India. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised concerns about the wrongful implication of some medical practitioners, as several private doctors are reportedly under scrutiny for prescribing or administering the tainted syrup.