NITI Aayog report: AI could cause 2 mn job losses

According to a recent report by NITI Aayog, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India’s technology sector could lead to job losses for about 2 million people, mainly in routine roles.

The report highlights that India’s IT sector currently employs around 8 million people, many of whose jobs may be affected by automation and AI adoption.

However, the report also offers a positive outlook, stating that AI can create up to 4 million new jobs in the next five years if the workforce is properly reskilled and trained. These new job roles would include AI engineers, data scientists, AI ethics specialists, and other AI-focused positions across various industries.

NITI Aayog stresses the importance of quick action to develop AI literacy and skills among the current and future workforce. It proposes launching a National AI Talent Mission to make India a global hub for AI talent by 2035. This mission would focus on embedding AI education in schools and universities, reskilling professionals, and attracting international AI experts.

The CEO of NITI Aayog, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, emphasized that the difference between job losses and job creation depends on the choices made today. He called for coordinated efforts among government, academia, and industry to transform the challenges of AI into opportunities for economic growth and employment.