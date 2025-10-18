Belgian court approves Mehul Choksi’s extradition 

New Delhi, Oct 18: A Belgian court in Antwerp has approved the extradition of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi to India, ruling that his arrest by Belgian police earlier this year was valid. New Delhi, Oct 18: A Belgian court in Antwerp has approved the extradition of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi to India, ruling that his arrest by Belgian police earlier this year was valid.

The court, however, said Choksi can still appeal the decision before a higher court, meaning he will not be immediately brought back to India. Officials described the ruling as a crucial first step in the extradition process.

Choksi was arrested by Antwerp police on April 11, 2025, following a formal request from Indian authorities. He has been lodged in a Belgian prison since then, with his multiple bail pleas rejected on grounds that he posed a flight risk.

