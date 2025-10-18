Pak launches airstrikes on Afghan again, says Taliban 

Kabul, Oct 18: Hours after Pakistan and Afghanistan mutually agreed to extend their 48-hour ceasefire, the Taliban said that Islamabad carried out airstrikes in several districts of Paktika province, which lies along the Durand Line. Following Pakistani airstrikes, a senior Taliban official said that the truce between the two sides have been “broken,” reported international news agency AFP. Kabul, Oct 18: Hours after Pakistan and Afghanistan mutually agreed to extend their 48-hour ceasefire, the Taliban said that Islamabad carried out airstrikes in several districts of Paktika province, which lies along the Durand Line. Following Pakistani airstrikes, a senior Taliban official said that the truce between the two sides have been “broken,” reported international news agency AFP.

The strikes hit several houses in the Argun and Bermal districts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, TOLOnews reported, citing sources. No casualties have been confirmed so far.

The strikes come on a day when a Pakistani delegation has already arrived in Doha, Qatar’s capital, while the Afghan delegation was expected to join them on Saturday, Reuters reported.