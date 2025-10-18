Dude – Review

Youthful fare Youthful fare

“Dude,” directed by Keerthiswaran, is another entertaining outing by Pradeep Ranganathan, who plays Gagan, a heartbroken young man running an event management company with his cousin Kundhana, played by Mamitha Baiju. The story takes a comedic yet emotional turn when Kundhana confesses her feelings for Gagan, sparking a series of impulsive decisions that drive the plot. Pradeep’s comic timing and mannerisms are highlights, especially in the uproarious interval sequence, drawing laughter and engagement from the audience. Sarathkumar delivers a strong, nuanced performance with two distinct facets, adding depth and surprise to the movie. The chemistry between Pradeep and Mamitha is convincing, making the initial half of the film engaging and lively, although the pace is a bit slow in the beginning. However, the film’s momentum diminishes in the second half as it shifts towards a more emotional and message-driven narrative, which may not resonate equally with all viewers. Technically, the film benefits from Sai Abhyankkar’s lively music and an effective background score, while Niketh Bommi’s cinematography gives the film vibrant visuals. The production values are good, and the editing is smooth. While Keerthiswaran shows promise as a debut director, some plot developments happen abruptly, leaving room for improvement. Overall, “Dude” is a watchable entertainer with a mix of humor and sentiment, largely buoyed by Pradeep Ranganathan’s energetic performance, though its appeal may vary depending on how audiences receive the emotional second half.