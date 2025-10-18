First single from Revolver Rita is out

The makers of the upcoming Tamil crime comedy film “Revolver Rita,” starring Keerthy Suresh, have released the first single “Happy Birthday” on the occasion of the lead actress’s birthday. The song features vocals by Arivu and Sean Roldan, with lyrics penned by Mohan Rajan. Arivu and Sean, who have previously collaborated on projects like “Power” from “Jai Bhim,” add a fresh musical touch that complements the film’s tone.”Revolver Rita” is written and directed by JK Chandru, known for his work in “Naveena Saraswathi Sabadham,” marking his comeback project. The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under Passion Studios and The Route banners. The story centers around the character Rita, played by Keerthy Suresh, with Radhika Sarathkumar, Redin Kingsley, and a strong supporting cast also featuring prominently.The technical crew comprises Dinesh Krishnan B as cinematographer, Praveen KL as editor, MKT as art director, and Dhilip Subburayan handling stunt choreography. With a blend of crime and comedy, “Revolver Rita” is awaited by audiences for its intriguing storyline and engaging music, which sets the stage for a compelling cinematic experience scheduled for release in 2025.