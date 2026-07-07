Arulvaan trailer highlights fight for education in rural hills

The trailer of “Arulvaan”, starring Arulnithi, has struck an emotional chord by placing education and social justice at the heart of its narrative.

Directed by Ganesh Vinayakan, the film follows a determined tribal girl who approaches a district collector—played by Arulnithi—to bring education to her remote hill community. The trailer showcases his character’s struggle to fulfil that promise amid systemic challenges and social barriers.

Actress Ramya Pandian plays a key role, voicing the hardships faced by the community, while the film builds a raw, emotional, and hard-hitting tone inspired by real-life events.

The cast also includes Aarav, Baby Krithika, Kaali Venkat, VTV Ganesh, and John Vijay. Backed by producer SG Saravanan, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

“Arulvaan” is set for a theatrical release on July 17, promising a socially relevant story centred on empowerment through education.