Ashwath Marimuthu, Mamitha Baiju to act in Pradeep Ranganathan’s production

Actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan has now turned producer by launching his first production, tentatively being referred to as #PRS1.

The film, which is to be jointly directed by six assistant directors of Pradeep Ranganathan who are being referred to as the Alpha unit, will feature Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’ co-star Mamitha Baiju and his ‘Dragon’ director Ashwath Marimuthu in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, director Ashwath Marimuthu congratulated Pradeep Ranganathan on turning producer. He wrote, “Congrats on your first production @pradeeponelife. Fly high! Happy to be a part.”

Pradeep Ranganathan, for his part, announced the launch of the project with a video, which he shared on his social media timelines.

He wrote, “‘PR Show’it is. #PRS1 #PRNEXTWAVE. Written & Directed by The Alpha Unit Banner: @prshowofficial, Story and Produced by: @pradeeponelife. A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical.”

The project announcement video begins with Mamitha Baiju hurling a dagger at Ashwath Marimuthu, who catches it with minimal effort and a smile. The other cast members of the film are then introduced.

Apart from Mamitha Baiju and Ashwath Marimuthu, the film will also feature a host of actors including Telugu star Sivaji Sontineni, Swasika and Lizzie Antony. Anamika Mahi is being introduced through this film.

The story for the film has been written by Pradeep Ranganathan himself. Music for the film is to be scored by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar while cinematography for the film is to be handled by Dinesh Purushothaman.

The film will have editing by one of the most sought after editors in the industry, Pradeep E Raghav. Ganesh Hari and Saif Thooyavan too will work on this film as Associate editor and Assistant editor respectively.

Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi while dances in the film are to be choreographed by Anusha Viswanathan. Sound mixing will be handled by the immensely gifted Tapas Nayak. The film will have two costume designers in Jobina Vincent and Jeevasriyarasi while Suresh Ravi will undertake the responsibilities of a colourist.