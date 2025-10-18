Netflix acquires streaming rights for Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan

Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for the highly anticipated Tamil crime thriller “Aaryan,” starring Vishnu Vishal. Directed by Praveen K and produced by Vishnu Vishal himself under Vishnu Vishal Studioz, the film is set for a theatrical release on October 31, 2025, after which it will stream exclusively on Netflix. The movie also features Shraddha Srinath in the female lead, with notable supporting actors such as Maanasa Choudhary, Selvaraghavan, and Avinash Y.”Aaryan” promises a gripping narrative that builds on Vishnu Vishal’s reputation for intense thriller roles, reminiscent of his earlier success in “Ratsasan.” The film showcases a strong technical crew, including cinematographer Harish Kannan, music composer Ghibran, and editor San Lokesh. Writer Manu Anand, who has collaborated with Vishnu on previous projects, contributed additional screenplay work, adding depth to the film’s storytelling.The acquisition of the streaming rights by Netflix reflects the growing trend of mid-range Tamil films finding significant OTT platforms to reach wider audiences post-theatrical release. Vishnu Vishal’s strategic move into production allows him to maintain creative control, ensuring quality content that resonates with both theatrical viewers and OTT subscribers. Fans can look forward to experiencing “Aaryan” first in theaters and then enjoy it from the comfort of their homes on Netflix, highlighting the evolving dynamics of film consumption today.