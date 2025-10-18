Kantara Chapter 1 collects big in TN BO

The unstoppable phenomenon of Kantara Chapter 1 continues to create waves across Tamil Nadu!

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film has emerged as a massive blockbuster, crossing a staggering ₹68.5 Crore in Tamil Nadu within just two weeks of its release.

The film’s unique blend of divine folklore, breathtaking visuals, and powerful storytelling has struck a deep chord with audiences across the state. From packed theatres to repeat viewings, Kantara Chapter 1 has become more than a movie, it’s a cultural experience uniting viewers of all languages.

With exceptional performances, Ajaneesh Loknath’s captivating music, and Arvind S. Kashyap’s stunning cinematography, the film continues to dominate both the box office and the hearts of fans.

Kantara Chapter 1 stands as a proud milestone for Hombale Films, reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class cinema from Kannada to global screens.