New low-pressure to form in Bay of Bengal tomorrow

A new low-pressure area is expected to form in the southeast Bay of Bengal tomorrow, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This development comes after a previous low-pressure system weakened and failed to intensify significantly as it approached the coastal regions.

The earlier system over the Bay of Bengal had initially shown signs of strengthening into a depression and possibly a cyclonic storm. However, due to changes in atmospheric conditions, it weakened before making significant impact on the landmass.

This shift in weather patterns has led to a decrease in rainfall in many parts of Tamil Nadu and surrounding regions over the past few days.

Meteorologists now predict the formation of a fresh low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal. This new system is likely to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure zone, and possibly develop further into a depression or cyclonic storm depending on prevailing conditions.

Atmospheric circulation patterns and upper-level winds support the strengthening of this system.While the new low-pressure area forms over the sea, its effects could lead to renewed rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas in the coming days.

Residents and authorities are advised to stay alert for weather updates as heavy rains and localized flooding remain a possibility if the system gains strength and moves closer to the coast.

This forecast underscores the dynamic nature of the Bay of Bengal during the monsoon season and highlights the importance of continuous monitoring for early warning and preparedness.

In response to the forecasted formation of a new low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu has activated its cyclone preparedness plans to mitigate potential impacts. Following directives from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, district administrations have readied relief camps and coordinated rescue operations to ensure timely evacuation of vulnerable populations in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies have deployed equipment including high-capacity pumps, chainsaws, and cranes to swiftly manage waterlogging and clear debris.