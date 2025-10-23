Not blindly supporting DMK, clarifies Thiruma

Thol. Thirumavalavan, leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), addressed recent criticisms suggesting he supports the DMK, clarifying his position at a public event in Chennai.

He rejected the notion that his party blindly backs the DMK, emphasizing that his political stance is rooted in social justice, equality, and the upliftment of marginalized communities.

Thirumavalavan pointed out that his criticism targets any party that opposes these principles, and he urged people not to reduce Tamil Nadu’s political landscape to a simple binary of DMK versus AIADMK, warning against turning it into DMK versus BJP politics.

Thirumavalavan highlighted that the DMK is a powerful party, currently in power for the sixth consecutive term, and has a strong base. He questioned why anyone should undermine such a dominant force and noted that many who opposed the DMK have faded away or merged with other parties. His party’s involvement in politics is driven by a vision of social justice inspired by Periyar, Ambedkar, and the ideals of equality, rather than mere party allegiance.

He accused some critics of misinterpreting his advocacy for social justice as support for the DMK and reiterated that his focus remains the well-being and progress of oppressed communities.