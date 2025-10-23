CM to lead Devar Guru pooja tribute at Pasumpon

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to pay homage to the freedom fighter and spiritual leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at the annual Devar Guru Pooja.

The ceremony is scheduled for October 30, 2025, at the memorial in Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district, where Stalin will garland the statue and offer floral tributes in honor of the revered leader.

The Devar Guru Pooja is traditionally observed over three days from October 28 to 30, with distinct events marking spiritual observances, political rallies, and the culminating guru pooja ceremony.

Ahead of the grand event, Chief Minister Stalin will undertake a tour in Thenkasi on October 28 and 29 before traveling to Pasumpon to participate in the celebrations.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements including improved facilities at the memorial to accommodate thousands of devotees who attend each year.

Stalin’s participation underscores the importance of Muthuramalinga Thevar’s legacy in Tamil Nadu’s cultural and political fabric. Thevar is remembered for his nationalist values and contributions to social upliftment, and his birth anniversary is observed as Thevar Jayanthi with events across the state drawing large crowds.

This year, security has been heightened at Pasumpon and surrounding districts to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.