EPS not entitled to speak on relief works: Sekarbabu

Minister Sekarbabu recently made strong remarks regarding Edappadi Palaniswami’s involvement in relief work in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking after inspecting monsoon rain preparedness in Coimbatore, Sekarbabu said that Palaniswami, during his tenure as Chief Minister and even as opposition leader, was not actively engaged in relief efforts.

He accused Palaniswami of working without genuine commitment while in power and criticized his lack of presence during the COVID-19 pandemic when people were confined to their homes.

Sekarbabu contrasted Palaniswami’s approach with the current Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s, praising Stalin for prioritizing people’s lives and leading relief operations in the field. Claiming Edappadi Palaniswami has no right or standing to speak on relief works, Sekarbabu challenged Palaniswami’s record and his claims related to aid distribution and development during his rule.

These comments highlight the ongoing political rivalry in Tamil Nadu between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK, with both parties emphasizing their contributions to public welfare and criticizing the other’s shortcomings.