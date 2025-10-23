Tamil cinema mourns two consecutive losses

Two consecutive deaths have saddened the Tamil cinema world on the same day today. B. Bupathi, son of the legendary evergreen actress Manorama, passed away in Chennai due to health complications.

Also, music composer S. Sabesh, brother of veteran composer Deva, also passed away in Chennai at the age of 68.

Bupathi, aged 70, had been suffering from breathing difficulties and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai before his demise. He was introduced to cinema by his mother and acted in several films and TV serials, including a debut in the film “Kudumbam Oru Kadhambam.”

Despite Manorama’s efforts to produce films featuring him, Bupathi did not achieve major stardom. He leaves behind his son Rajarajan and daughters Abhirami and Meenakshi. His last rites are scheduled for tomorrow.

Sabesh was known for his work in several popular Tamil films such as “Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikesi” and many other projects. He had contributed significantly to the Tamil film music industry.