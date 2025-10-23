Vishnu Vishal promises a thrilling ride in Aaryan

Aaryan features a talented ensemble cast including Shraddha Srinath, Vani Bhojan, and Selvaraghavan. The film’s technical brilliance is highlighted by cinematography from Harish Kannan, music by Ghibran, and sharp editing by San Lokesh. Stunt Silva and PC Stunts Prabhu bring high-octane action sequences that promise to keep audiences thrilled.

Vishnu Vishal revealed that he also took on the role of producer to have greater creative control and to navigate some challenges in his filmmaking journey. He shared that frequent changes in producers caused delays in completing his films, leading him to step into production himself to maintain momentum.

Fans can expect Aaryan to be a compelling thriller that combines intense investigative drama with powerful performances, marking another significant milestone in Vishnu Vishal’s career.