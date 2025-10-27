Stalin reaffirms DMK-Cong unity for country’s welfare

Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin, speaking at the wedding of Chennai’s Virudhunagar East District Congress leader Sriraja Sokkar, highlighted the deep bond and ongoing alliance between the DMK and Congress for the unity and welfare of the nation.

Stalin recalled how the DMK government was instrumental in granting legal recognition to self-respect marriages in the state.Paying tribute to Sriraja Sokkar, Stalin said, “He taught me how to speak in the Assembly,” evoking warm memories of his political mentorship.

He expressed his affection for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a brother who calls Stalin his elder sibling. Stalin emphasized that their relationship transcends politics, rooted in shared ideology and a joint commitment to putting the country’s welfare above individual interests.

Reiterating that the DMK and Congress are actively riding together as allies, Stalin stressed the importance of their ideological partnership in protecting and strengthening India’s unity.

He made it clear that Rahul Gandhi is the only politician he currently considers a brother, underscoring that their collaboration is driven by a broader vision beyond electoral politics.

This statement comes at a time when Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is evolving, with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance planning to expand its coalition ahead of the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

The renewal of the DMK-Congress relationship signals a strategic effort aimed at building a robust front that balances regional and national interests in the state’s political theatre.