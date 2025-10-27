Dengue cases rise in Chennai as monsoon intensifies

Chennai and its neighbouring districts are witnessing a steep increase in dengue cases following the intensification of the Northeast monsoon.

Daily infections have risen from around 10 cases to more than 60 in recent days, prompting health officials to issue an alert.

The surge is most notable in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, where prolonged rain and stagnant water have created favourable breeding conditions for Aedes mosquitoes, the primary carriers of dengue.

Within Chennai city, the areas of Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Adyar, and Royapuram are currently reporting higher infection rates. Health authorities have identified water stagnation in households, terraces, and construction sites as the main source of mosquito breeding.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has stepped up its mosquito-control efforts, including fogging operations and source reduction drives. Residents are being advised to:

Remove stagnant water from open containers and terrace corners, Clean refrigerator drip trays regularly, Cover and maintain overhead and underground water tanks and Keep surroundings clean and dry.

Officials have stressed that civic efforts alone will not be sufficient to contain the spread. Community participation and household-level vigilance are essential to curb the rise in infections over the coming weeks. Health experts warn that if preventive measures are not strengthened, the number of cases may further increase during the peak monsoon period.