Justice Surya Kant recommended as next CJI

The current Chief Justice of India, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, has officially recommended Justice Surya Kant to be appointed as the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Surya Kant, the second senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, is expected to assume office as the 53rd Chief Justice on November 24, 2025, following Chief Justice Gavai’s retirement on November 23.

Born on February 10, 1962, in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Surya Kant graduated with a law degree from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in 1984. He began his legal career at the Hisar District Court before practicing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He has served as the youngest Advocate General of Haryana and was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2004.

He became Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2018 and was appointed to the Supreme Court in May 2019.

Justice Surya Kant is known for his rigorous work ethic, constitutional acumen, and socially sensitive judgments. His tenure as Chief Justice will last until February 9, 2027, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 65.

Chief Justice Gavai praised Justice Kant as being “suited and competent in all aspects to take the helm,” noting their shared social background and perseverance.

Justice Surya Kant will be the first person from Haryana to become India’s Chief Justice, marking a significant milestone in his distinguished judicial career.