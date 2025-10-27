Soorasamharam fete: Devotees throng Tiruchendur temple

Devotees throng the Thiruchendur Murugan Temple and other temples across Tamil Nadu today to celebrate Soorasamharam, the climax of the six-day Kanda Sashti festival.

This festival commemorates Lord Murugan’s victory over the demon Surapadman, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Temples, including the famous Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai, are seeing huge crowds despite the rains, as devotees participate in special poojas and rituals. The temples are beautifully decked up with decorations and lights as part of the grand celebration.

At Thiruchendur, the festivities include special morning abhishekams and pujas followed by the dramatic enactment of Soorasamharam on the seashore in the evening. Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers, displaying deep devotion amidst the vibrant spiritual atmosphere.

The event holds immense religious significance and fosters community participation, even as people brave adverse weather conditions to seek Lord Murugan’s blessings on this sacred Shashti day.