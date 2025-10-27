Vijay meets families of Karur stampede victims

A month after the tragic stampede that claimed 41 lives during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, party leader and popular actor Vijay met with the victims’ families to express his condolences and provide support.

The meeting was held in Mamallapuram near Chennai, where Vijay personally consoled each family member of the deceased and injured in a private session.Following the incident on September 27, which shook Tamil Nadu and the nation, Vijay announced financial aid of ₹20 lakh for each family that lost a loved one and ₹2 lakh for those injured. The compensation was promptly transferred to the bank accounts of the affected families by the TVK.

Initially planned in Karur, the meeting venue was shifted to Mamallapuram due to logistical challenges and last-minute denial of permissions, causing some delay in direct interaction with the victims.During the gathering, families submitted written appeals to TVK for assistance, including educational support for the children of those who died.

A judicial inquiry was initiated following the tragedy, with the Supreme Court directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe to ensure an impartial investigation.

The CBI has re-registered the case and set up a supervisory panel to oversee its progress.The tragedy has sparked widespread concern and criticism from political quarters, intensifying calls for accountability in crowd management at such events.