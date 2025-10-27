Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU in Sydney

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Sydney following internal bleeding caused by a rib cage injury sustained during the third ODI match against Australia.

The incident occurred when Iyer took a remarkable running catch to dismiss Australian batsman Alex Carey, injuring his left rib cage in the process.

Though he initially walked off under his own power, his condition worsened later in the dressing room, prompting the Indian cricket team’s medical staff to act swiftly and rush him to the hospital.Medical reports confirmed internal bleeding, which necessitated his ICU admission for close monitoring.

According to a source privy to the development, Iyer is expected to stay in the ICU for two to seven days depending on his recovery progress. The medical team is focused on preventing the spread of infection caused by the bleeding. While his condition is currently stable, officials emphasized that the injury could have been fatal without immediate intervention.

Originally, Iyer was expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks. However, the discovery of internal bleeding indicates a longer recovery period, with no clear timeline yet for his return to competitive cricket.

The 31-year-old cricketer is currently not part of India’s T20 squad and is anticipated to remain hospitalized for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India.

The incident has sparked concern and support from the cricketing fraternity and fans alike, highlighting Iyer’s resilience and importance to the Indian team. The swift actions of the medical staff are credited with preventing a serious medical crisis, and hopes remain high for his full recovery.